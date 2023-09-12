Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

News

Gba ẹdinwo $10 kan lori Ẹya PC ti Mortal Kombat 1

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Gba ẹdinwo $10 kan lori Ẹya PC ti Mortal Kombat 1

You can save some cash when purchasing the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1. Retailers like Newegg and Green Man Gaming are offering a $10 discount on pre-orders for the Windows PC via Steam version of the game.

At Newegg, simply enter the code PPXDSEP during checkout to see a 15% price reduction. If you prefer shopping at Green Man Gaming, you don’t even need a discount code; the $10 discount is already available. Moreover, Green Man Gaming is also offering 15% off the premium edition of the game, which includes early access, in-game cosmetics, and currency.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios, the game’s developer, has not confirmed whether Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Steam Deck at launch. However, regardless of the device you use to play the game, make sure you have enough storage space as it requires a whopping 100 GB. This is in line with the trend of increasing game install sizes.

So, if you’re a PC gamer and a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, don’t miss out on these discounts. Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat 1 and get ready for an action-packed fighting experience.

Awọn asọye:
– Pre-order: placing an order for an item before it is officially released or available for purchase.
– Discount code: a code that can be entered during a purchase to receive a price reduction.
– In-game cosmetics: virtual items or enhancements that change the appearance of characters or objects within a video game.
– Currency: virtual currency used within a game to purchase items or upgrades.

awọn orisun:
– No URLs available for the source article.

By Mampho Brescia

jẹmọ Post

News

Awọn itan ti Dide: Ni ikọja Dawn DLC – Ilọsiwaju ti Irin-ajo Epic

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Arm Ṣe Uncomfortable Aseyori lori Nasdaq pẹlu IPO

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Apple Watch 9: A Wo ni Yiyan Smartwatches

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Iwe Mario: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Nintendo Yipada: Awọn iṣagbega wiwo pẹlu idiyele kan?

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣafihan Erogba-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 lati dinku Ipa Ayika

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Chip Foose Hand Sketches a Mustang-ije Erongba fun SEMA

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bii o ṣe le Mu Iṣelọpọ Rẹ dara si ni Ibi Iṣẹ

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments