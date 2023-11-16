Awọn Onibara Ile-itaja ori ayelujara ti Samsung UK ti ṣe akiyesi ti irufin data

Samsung Electronics has issued notifications to some of its customers in the UK regarding a recent data breach that exposed their personal information. The cyberattack, which occurred between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, impacted individuals who made purchases from the Samsung UK online store during that period.

Upon investigating the breach, Samsung determined that it was the result of a hacker exploiting a vulnerability in a third-party application used by the company. However, specific details about the security issue leveraged in the attack or the vulnerable application have not been disclosed.

The exposed data may include customers’ names, phone numbers, postal and email addresses. However, it is important to note that no financial information or credentials were compromised in the incident.

Samsung has assured its customers that the breach is limited to the UK region and does not affect data belonging to customers in the United States, as well as employees and retailers. The company has taken immediate action to address the security issue and has reported the incident to the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office.

This is not the first time Samsung has faced a data breach. In August 2023, hackers accessed and stole names, contacts, demographic information, dates of birth, and product registration data. Furthermore, in March 2023, the data extortion group Lapsus$ breached Samsung’s network and obtained confidential information, including source code for Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung remains committed to enhancing its security measures to prevent future breaches and ensure the protection of its customers’ data. As technology continues to advance, cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, requiring constant vigilance to maintain robust security protocols.

Awọn ibeere

1. What information was exposed in the recent data breach?

The exposed information may include customers’ names, phone numbers, postal and email addresses. However, financial information and credentials were not compromised.

2. Was the data breach limited to the UK region?

Yes, the data breach only impacts customers who made purchases from the Samsung UK online store between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

3. Has Samsung taken any action to address the security issue?

Yes, Samsung has taken immediate steps to address the security issue and has reported the incident to the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office.

4. Can customers in the United States be affected?

No, the data breach in question is limited to the UK region and does not impact customers in the United States.

awọn orisun:

– [Samsung UK Online Store Customers Notified of Data Breach](https://www.example.com)