RTE has recently unveiled exciting details about their upcoming New Year’s Eve Late Late Show special. In a departure from tradition, the iconic chat show will be airing on a Sunday for the very first time. Hosting the special show will be the talented Patrick Kielty, who will be leading the charge from 10.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

The show promises to be a memorable one, as a multitude of special guests are set to join Kielty on the Donnybrook set. As the clock strikes midnight and 2023 comes to a close, the Late Late Show will usher in 2024 with style, creating a festive atmosphere that viewers won’t soon forget.

The recently released RTE Guide provided more insight into the special production. In describing the extravaganza, it’s evident that Kielty aims to make his mark on this end-of-year celebration. The chat show host will engage in conversations with a revolving door of special guests, bringing surprise appearances and familiar faces to the fore. As the evening progresses, viewers can expect a final farewell to the past year, rounding off the show on a reflective note.

Competing with the likes of the Graham Norton show, which has its own New Year’s special featuring renowned guests like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show aims to captivate audiences with its unique charm and entertainment.

Tune in to RTE One starting at 10.15pm to catch Patrick Kielty on the show. As the show approaches its culmination, Kielty will pass the baton to Anna Geary, who will take viewers through the countdown to the New Year—a fitting conclusion to a night filled with laughter, conversation, and celebration.