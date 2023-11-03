Sony Interactive Entertainment Gba iSize, Igbelaruge AI Innovation ni Fidio Sisanwọle

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced its acquisition of iSize, a UK-based AI company specializing in deep learning for video delivery. This strategic move demonstrates SIE’s commitment to advancing technology in the video gaming industry. By reducing data requirements for video game streaming and enhancing the visual quality of streaming content through AI, iSize’s technology aligns perfectly with SIE’s vision for the future of gaming.

SIE Future Technology Group SVP, Ueli Gallizzi, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, “The acquisition provides SIE with significant expertise in applying machine learning to video processing, which will benefit a range of our R&D efforts as well as our video and streaming services.”

Founded in 2016 and based in London, iSize stands out with its live photorealistic generative 2D/3D avatar technology. This unique offering enables companies to create immersive visual experiences, revolutionizing video streaming content. By leveraging machine learning and AI algorithms, iSize has developed software solutions that optimize video processing, ensuring higher quality video at lower bitrates.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s long-term plans for cloud gaming were recently highlighted by CEO Jim Ryan, who promised “aggressive plans” in this space. With the acquisition of iSize, SIE can now leverage iSize’s expertise in cloud-based gaming, overcoming the technical challenges associated with this growing field.

While acknowledging the technical intricacies of cloud-based gaming, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida emphasized the company’s determination to tackle these challenges, describing them as a “tricky” but worthwhile endeavor.

FAQ:

Q: What is iSize?

A: iSize is a UK-based AI company specializing in deep learning for video delivery. It offers innovative solutions that reduce data requirements for video streaming and enhance visual quality through the use of AI algorithms.

Q: How will Sony Interactive Entertainment benefit from acquiring iSize?

A: SIE will gain significant expertise in machine learning applied to video processing, which will contribute to their research and development efforts, as well as improve their video and streaming services.

Q: What are Sony’s plans for cloud gaming?

A: Sony Interactive Entertainment has expressed its intention to make aggressive developments in cloud gaming. With the acquisition of iSize, SIE aims to overcome technical challenges in this area and further strengthen its position in the market.