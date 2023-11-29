Itusilẹ Tuntun: O kan Ofurufu ṣiṣafihan Gíga Realistic Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 & MRR fun Microsoft Flight Simulator

Just Flight has recently launched its highly anticipated Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 & MRR for Microsoft Flight Simulator, offering an incredibly realistic experience for aviation enthusiasts. The Avro Vulcan, a strategic bomber, was a prominent aircraft operated by the Royal Air Force (RAF) during the Cold War era. Developed by the renowned British manufacturer A.V. Roe and Company (Avro), the Vulcan formed an integral part of the RAF’s V bomber force, alongside the Vickers Valiant and Handley Page Victor.

The Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 & MRR add-on boasts a multitude of features that set it apart. The aircraft has been painstakingly modeled with accurate attention to detail, using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the original plane, XM655. This meticulous approach has resulted in a highly realistic virtual cockpit, complete with fully functional 3D components and animations. Notably, certain rear panels, such as the AEO panels and Navigator panels, offer full functionality for controlling various systems.

To enhance the immersion, Just Flight has incorporated cutting-edge technology to develop lifelike lighting and sound effects. The latest advancements have been utilized to create authentic sound recordings of the Olympus 301 and Olympus 201 ‘howl’ engines from the real Avro Vulcan. Moreover, the addition of accurately positioned 3D sound effects enhances the experience, particularly for users utilizing virtual reality (VR) capabilities. The Avro Vulcan also features dimmable lights, 25 functional lighting controls, and moveable spotlights.

In terms of system depth, Just Flight has gone above and beyond by including custom electrical, oxygen, and hydraulic systems, alongside a comprehensive autopilot system and an on-board Electronic Flight Bag (EFB). The EFB enables users to configure various options within the aircraft. Additionally, the Avro Vulcan offers realistic features such as bomb bay doors with authentic deployment speed, a retractable ram-air-turbine (RAT), variable-speed wipers, and the ability to load different types of payloads.

For aviation enthusiasts eager to experience the Avro Vulcan B Mk. 2, K.2 & MRR for Microsoft Flight Simulator, the add-on is available for purchase from Just Flight’s official store for £27.99.

