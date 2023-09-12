Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

News

Awari ti Comet Nishimura: A toje Celestial Iṣẹlẹ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Awari ti Comet Nishimura: A toje Celestial Iṣẹlẹ

A newly discovered green comet named Nishimura is currently passing by Earth, making it visible for the first time in over four centuries. Discovered by amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 11, the comet was named after him. Nishimura captured images of the comet using a Canon digital camera and telephoto lens, allowing astronomers to study this fascinating celestial body.

Comets are remnants of the debris left over from the formation of our solar system. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and remain frozen, making them impossible to observe. However, occasionally, a comet will move closer to the sun. As the heat from the sun evaporates the icy material, the dirt and dust within the comet become free, creating the comet’s tail, which can be seen from Earth.

Nishimura’s discovery is particularly noteworthy in the age of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura face increased difficulty in making new discoveries due to the efficiency of automated systems. However, Nishimura’s persistence and dedication paid off as he discovered the comet before any automated systems in space detected it.

If you are interested in viewing Comet Nishimura, it is currently only visible from the northern hemisphere. To catch a glimpse, wake up before sunrise and look towards the eastern horizon. The best time to see the comet is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. After September 17, it will be closest to the sun, and then it will be visible from the southern hemisphere. Locate the constellation Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a better view.

Comet Nishimura offers a rare opportunity for sky-gazers to witness a celestial event that only occurs once every few centuries. Take advantage of this unique experience to observe the beauty and mystery of our universe.

awọn orisun:

NPR

– NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Awọn itan ti Dide: Ni ikọja Dawn DLC – Ilọsiwaju ti Irin-ajo Epic

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Arm Ṣe Uncomfortable Aseyori lori Nasdaq pẹlu IPO

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Iwe Mario: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Nintendo Yipada: Awọn iṣagbega wiwo pẹlu idiyele kan?

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣafihan Erogba-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 lati dinku Ipa Ayika

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments