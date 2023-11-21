How common is Guillain Barre after Shingrix vaccine?

In recent years, the Shingrix vaccine has gained popularity as an effective preventive measure against shingles, a painful and debilitating condition caused by the varicella-zoster virus. However, concerns have been raised about a potential link between the Shingrix vaccine and Guillain Barre syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. Let’s delve into the topic and explore the facts.

GBS is a condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. Although the exact cause of GBS is unknown, it is often preceded by an infection, including viral or bacterial illnesses. While the risk of developing GBS after any vaccination is extremely low, it has been observed as a potential side effect of some vaccines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incidence of GBS after the Shingrix vaccine is estimated to be around 1 to 2 cases per million doses administered. This risk is notably lower than the risk of developing GBS after a natural shingles infection, which is estimated to be around 1 in 3,000 cases.

FAQ:

Q: What are the symptoms of Guillain Barre syndrome?

A: The symptoms of GBS often start with weakness and tingling in the legs and can progress to muscle weakness or paralysis. It can also affect the upper body, face, and breathing muscles.

Q: Is the risk of GBS the same for all vaccines?

A: No, the risk of GBS varies depending on the vaccine. Some vaccines, such as the seasonal influenza vaccine, have been associated with a slightly increased risk of GBS, while others have not shown any significant association.

Q: Should I be concerned about getting the Shingrix vaccine?

A: The risk of developing GBS after the Shingrix vaccine is extremely low. The benefits of vaccination in preventing shingles and its complications far outweigh the potential risks. It is always advisable to consult with your healthcare provider to make an informed decision based on your individual health circumstances.

In conclusion, while there is a minimal risk of developing Guillain Barre syndrome after receiving the Shingrix vaccine, the incidence is significantly lower compared to the risk associated with a natural shingles infection. Vaccination remains a crucial tool in preventing shingles and its complications, and the benefits of the Shingrix vaccine outweigh the potential risks.