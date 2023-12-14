Gomina Georgia n wa lati Mu Idinku Owo-ori Owo-wiwọle Mu Yara

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp, along with other state officials, has announced their intention to expedite the decrease in the state’s individual income tax rate. The goal is to introduce and pass legislation during the next regular session of the General Assembly to achieve this objective.

The proposed legislation will amend HB 1437, which initially called for a gradual reduction of 10 basis points in the income tax rate starting in 2025. However, the new plan would accelerate the reduction, resulting in a lower rate for the upcoming Tax Year 2024. Instead of the 5.49 percent set by HB 1437, the rate will be reduced to 5.39 percent. This represents a 36 basis point decrease from the current Tax Year 2023 rate of 5.75 percent.

Governor Kemp stated that the decision to accelerate the tax cut is possible due to responsible budgeting and a strong state economy driven by business-friendly policies. He emphasized the importance of putting more money back into the pockets of Georgians, particularly those burdened by the current economic situation.

The Office of Planning and Budget estimates that this tax cut acceleration, combined with the reduction provided in HB 1437, will result in approximately $1.1 billion in savings for Georgia taxpayers in 2024.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones expressed his support for the tax cut, sharing that it aligns with his priority of ultimately eliminating Georgia’s income tax. He commended Governor Kemp and the legislature for their strategic efforts in providing financial relief to the citizens and pledged to continue working on improving the state’s tax structure.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns echoed the sentiment of conservative leadership, emphasizing the belief that tax dollars should remain with those who earned them. He highlighted Georgia’s strong business climate and low per-capita tax burdens, attributing them to the focus on low taxes and its positive impact on economic growth.

State Representative Gerald Greene also expressed his support for the tax cut, acknowledging the financial difficulties experienced by Georgians due to inflation. He commended Governor Kemp and his colleagues in the General Assembly for prioritizing the return of tax dollars to the taxpayers.

In conclusion, Governor Kemp’s initiative seeks to provide financial relief to Georgians by accelerating the reduction of the state’s individual income tax rate. If the legislation is passed, it will result in significant savings for taxpayers and contribute to the state’s ongoing efforts to create a favorable economic environment.