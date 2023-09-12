Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

News

Ṣe imudojuiwọn-si-ọjọ lori Awọn iroyin Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun pẹlu Adarọ-ese Itọsọna Tekinoloji Episode 567

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Ṣe imudojuiwọn-si-ọjọ lori Awọn iroyin Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun pẹlu Adarọ-ese Itọsọna Tekinoloji Episode 567

In the latest episode of the Tech Guide podcast, hosted by editor Stephen Fenech, listeners can expect to be updated and educated on the latest consumer tech news and reviews. Here are the main highlights from this week’s show:

1. GoPro Launches Hero12 Black Action Camera: GoPro has announced the release of its newest action camera, the Hero12 Black. With improved features and capabilities, this camera is sure to impress adventure enthusiasts and content creators.

2. Ecovacs Enters Backyard Robotics: Ecovacs, known for its robot vacuum cleaners, has expanded its product line to include a robot mower. This new addition aims to simplify lawn maintenance and provide an efficient and autonomous solution.

3. Dyson Introduces Larger Air Purifier: Dyson has released its largest air purifier yet, designed for larger spaces. This device showcases Dyson’s advanced air filtration technology, delivering cleaner and healthier indoor environments.

Tech Guide Reviews:

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tablet: Stephen Fenech provides a comprehensive review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tablet, highlighting its features and performance.

– Sonos Unveils Move 2 Speaker: Sonos has introduced its new Move 2 speaker, offering improved audio quality and portability. This wireless speaker is perfect for on-the-go listening.

– Bang & Olufsen Collaborates with Ferrari: Bang & Olufsen has partnered with Ferrari to create a remarkable audio collection, combining luxury design with superior sound quality.

Tech Guide Help Desk:

In the Tech Guide Help Desk segment, the topic of discussion centers around the refurbished iPhone market. Stephen Fenech explores the benefits of trading in your old iPhone to offset the costs of a new device, as well as the savings that can be achieved by purchasing a refurbished iPhone.

Listeners can find the Tech Guide podcast on various platforms including Apple Podcasts. Stephen Fenech, the editor of Tech Guide, is well-regarded as one of Australia’s top tech journalists, regularly sharing his insights on radio and TV.

awọn orisun:
Tech Guide Podcast Episode 567 – Stephen Fenech

By Gabriel Botha

jẹmọ Post

News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Awọn itan ti Dide: Ni ikọja Dawn DLC – Ilọsiwaju ti Irin-ajo Epic

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Arm Ṣe Uncomfortable Aseyori lori Nasdaq pẹlu IPO

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

WhatsApp Kọ Awọn ijabọ Iṣafihan Awọn ipolowo, Ṣe ifilọlẹ Ẹya Awọn ikanni WhatsApp

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Volvo ati Awọn oniwun Ọkọ ayọkẹlẹ Polestar lati San akoonu Nigbati o duro tabi Ngba agbara

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments