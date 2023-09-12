Igbesi aye Ilu

Ifowopamọ Soobu Fa fifalẹ ni Oṣu Kẹjọ, ṣugbọn O wa Loke Ibi-afẹde RBI

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

