Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project: Protecting Morehead City’s Shoreline

A restoration project is underway to save Sugarloaf Island, a crucial barrier island that serves as protection for downtown Morehead City in North Carolina. The island, which is rapidly eroding, poses a threat to the city’s infrastructure, roads, homes, and businesses. Spearheading this project is Brian Henry, the director of Sea & Shoreline’s North Carolina and South Carolina offices.

The restoration project aims to utilize various methods to combat erosion and enhance the island’s resilience. Wave Attenuation Devices (WAD®s) will be deployed to reduce erosion and rebuild the shoreline. Additionally, seagrass planting units, oyster reefs, and saltmarsh plants will be implemented to improve water quality, create fish habitats, and stabilize the shoreline.

Brian Henry, a native of Beaufort, has deep connections to the area. He graduated from East Carteret High School and excelled in basketball. Beyond his playing career, Henry has an impressive professional background. Before joining Sea & Shoreline, he held leadership positions in various organizations, including Wachovia Bank and One World Motorsports Group.

The restoration project received a total funding of $6.6 million, with $2 million awarded in 2022 and $4.6 million in 2023. State representatives Pat McElraft and Celeste Cairns, along with Senator Norman Sanderson, played a vital role in securing this funding.

The project involves collaboration between state officials, Morehead City officials, the North Carolina Coastal Federation, Quible & Associates engineers, and aquatic restoration specialists from Sea & Shoreline. The work will commence in January, with the installation of the Wave Attenuation Devices and shoreline restoration.

The Wave Attenuation Devices, measuring 7 feet tall, are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds and dissipate wave energy. They will contribute to the accretion of sand along the shoreline, promote the development of seagrass, and establish a vital fish habitat. Furthermore, oyster tables will be deployed to create intertidal oyster reefs and salt marsh environments.

Brian Henry is incredibly passionate about this project, as it allows him to give back to his hometown and leave a lasting legacy. He believes that the restoration work will yield visible results within a few months, with the movement of sand and increased activity of aquatic organisms.

The Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project is not only an essential endeavor to preserve the island, but also a testament to the dedication and collaboration of individuals and organizations working towards the common goal of protecting Morehead City’s shoreline.