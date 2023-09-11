Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

News

Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Can AI Take Over Client Feedback?

Dentsu Creative has developed “The Artificial Client,” an AI experiment that provides feedback on creative work from three fictional client personas. The experiment, although more playful than serious, highlights the potential applications of AI in the industry. The agency suggests that AI can be used to test real creative work and uncover insights with virtual customer personas. Additionally, AI can be applied to design engaging branded experiences and assist customers in finding the right products. It can also be utilized to answer complex customer questions.

The Artificial Client combines various AI models, including InstructBLIP and Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API, to achieve capabilities not readily available with commonly used models. This ability to test, train, and combine AI models enables the agency to rapidly prototype and build AI products at scale. According to Dentsu Creative Amsterdam’s head of technology, Luke Vink, the purpose of The Artificial Client is to showcase the potential use cases of AI and demonstrate how brands can create a unique AI voice through relevant, branded AI assistants.

Boris Nihom, co-CEO of Dentsu Creative Amsterdam, emphasizes that while AI can be a valuable tool, it cannot replace the importance of a real client-agency relationship. The agency views AI prototypes as a means of testing the limits of current technology and enhancing the customer experience.

Overall, The Artificial Client serves as an entertaining demonstration of the possibilities AI offers in the creative industry. By harnessing the power of different AI models, brands can leverage AI to improve their creative processes and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

awọn orisun:
– Dentsu Creative Amsterdam
– InstructBLIP
– Microsoft Azure’s Viseme API

By Gabriel Botha

jẹmọ Post

News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Awọn itan ti Dide: Ni ikọja Dawn DLC – Ilọsiwaju ti Irin-ajo Epic

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Arm Ṣe Uncomfortable Aseyori lori Nasdaq pẹlu IPO

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

WhatsApp Kọ Awọn ijabọ Iṣafihan Awọn ipolowo, Ṣe ifilọlẹ Ẹya Awọn ikanni WhatsApp

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Volvo ati Awọn oniwun Ọkọ ayọkẹlẹ Polestar lati San akoonu Nigbati o duro tabi Ngba agbara

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments