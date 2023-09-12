Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

IPhone 15 Pro Max nireti lati ni Aami idiyele ti o ga julọ

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

Awọn asọye:
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

awọn orisun:
– Ko si URL ti a pese.

