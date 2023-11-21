LG ṣafihan Awọn diigi SMART Tuntun fun Ilọsiwaju Ilọsiwaju ati Ere idaraya

LG has recently unveiled two new SMART monitors, the 32SR53FS and 27SR50F, just in time for the holiday season. These monitors offer high-performance IPS displays and HDR 10 support, providing users with vibrant images and an enhanced viewing experience.

One key feature of the LG SMART monitors is the built-in LG Home Office software that supports various productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. This allows users to easily manage their work tasks and schedules. Additionally, the monitors can serve as smart home hubs by integrating with LG ThinQ Home Hub, enabling users to monitor and control their home appliances.

Equipped with LG’s webOS 23 platform, the SMART monitors provide easy access to streaming apps and personalized viewing recommendations through the webOS Hub. Sports enthusiasts can take advantage of the customizable sports service cards on the Home Board screen, which provide up-to-date statistics and schedules of their favorite teams and leagues.

The LG 32SR53FS and 27SR50F SMART monitors are currently available for purchase at $229.99 and $199.99, respectively.

FAQ

What are the key features of the new LG SMART monitors?

The new LG SMART monitors offer high-performance IPS displays, HDR 10 support, and built-in LG Home Office software for enhanced productivity. They also function as smart home hubs with support from LG ThinQ Home Hub.

What software do the LG SMART monitors support?

The monitors support various productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar through the built-in LG Home Office software.

Can I access streaming apps on the LG SMART monitors?

Yes, the monitors come with LG’s webOS 23 platform, providing easy access to streaming apps and tailored viewing recommendations.

Are the LG SMART monitors suitable for sports enthusiasts?

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the customizable sports service cards on the Home Board screen, which keep them up-to-date with their favorite sports teams and leagues.

What is the pricing for the LG SMART monitors?

The LG 32SR53FS is priced at $229.99, while the LG 27SR50F is priced at $199.99.