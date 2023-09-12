Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

News

Itọsi Apple Ṣafihan Wiwa Iduro Iduro fun Ohun afetigbọ Aifọwọyi lori AirPods

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Itọsi Apple Ṣafihan Wiwa Iduro Iduro fun Ohun afetigbọ Aifọwọyi lori AirPods

Apple has filed a patent that hints at an exciting new feature for its AirPods that support spatial audio. The patent describes the addition of posture detection sensors to automate when spatial audio is turned on and off. This means that the system would enable spatial audio when a person is sitting down and listening to music or watching a movie, and automatically disable head-tracking when it detects movement or the user stops listening.

The proposed automation is similar to the upcoming Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness features, which will be introduced with the AirPods Pro 2 and iOS 17. These features use machine learning to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes based on the user’s surroundings. The trend towards automating audio features is a significant development in the headphone industry, aimed at simplifying the listening experience while on the go.

Spatial audio, which was introduced by Apple in June 2021, offers a new level of surround sound for both movies and music. It provides a more immersive experience, particularly when combined with head-tracking technology known as Personalized Spatial Audio. However, manually turning off spatial audio can be a hassle, especially when the head-tracking feature creates awkward sound movements while walking or changing direction.

If Apple’s patent becomes a reality, users will no longer need to manually disable spatial audio during inconvenient moments. The new feature would be available on AirPods Pro (both generations), AirPods Max, and the upcoming Apple AirPods 3, which support spatial audio.

This patent filing aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its audio capabilities and provide a seamless user experience. With the potential introduction of this automated spatial audio feature, AirPods users can enjoy the benefits of immersive sound without the inconvenience of manual adjustments.

awọn orisun:
– Patently Apple (no URL)
– Author ká imo

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

News

Awọn itan ti Dide: Ni ikọja Dawn DLC – Ilọsiwaju ti Irin-ajo Epic

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Arm Ṣe Uncomfortable Aseyori lori Nasdaq pẹlu IPO

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Apple Watch 9: A Wo ni Yiyan Smartwatches

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Iwe Mario: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Nintendo Yipada: Awọn iṣagbega wiwo pẹlu idiyele kan?

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣafihan Erogba-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 lati dinku Ipa Ayika

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Chip Foose Hand Sketches a Mustang-ije Erongba fun SEMA

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bii o ṣe le Mu Iṣelọpọ Rẹ dara si ni Ibi Iṣẹ

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments