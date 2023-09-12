Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Imọ-ẹrọ

Awọn akojopo Odi Street Adalu bi Apple Tipa Iṣẹlẹ Isubu, Awọn oludokoowo n duro de data afikun

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Awọn akojopo Odi Street Adalu bi Apple Tipa Iṣẹlẹ Isubu, Awọn oludokoowo n duro de data afikun

In midday trading on Tuesday, Wall Street stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated more than 0.7% due to a decline in Oracle shares, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared earlier losses and traded about 0.2% higher.

Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday as Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. The anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO also added to the excitement. Reports mentioned that Arm’s order book will close early, with the listing being up to 10 times oversubscribed.

Rising oil prices also contributed to concern about inflation. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to nine-month highs, reflecting the global oil market’s supply shortfall of over 3 million barrels a day next quarter, according to OPEC data.

Investors are closely watching Wednesday’s crucial US inflation data for signs of a slowdown in spending. Additionally, Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve’s actions at its September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes are on the table and if they have been priced into the stock market.

(Orisun: Yahoo Finance)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Imọ-ẹrọ

Iṣafihan irekọja: Ohun itanna kan fun Awọn iyipada Orin Alaipin

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Imọ-ẹrọ

WhatsApp Kọ Awọn ijabọ Iṣafihan Awọn ipolowo, Ṣe ifilọlẹ Ẹya Awọn ikanni WhatsApp

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Imọ-ẹrọ

Volvo ati Awọn oniwun Ọkọ ayọkẹlẹ Polestar lati San akoonu Nigbati o duro tabi Ngba agbara

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Iṣafihan irekọja: Ohun itanna kan fun Awọn iyipada Orin Alaipin

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

WhatsApp Kọ Awọn ijabọ Iṣafihan Awọn ipolowo, Ṣe ifilọlẹ Ẹya Awọn ikanni WhatsApp

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Volvo ati Awọn oniwun Ọkọ ayọkẹlẹ Polestar lati San akoonu Nigbati o duro tabi Ngba agbara

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments