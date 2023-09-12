Igbesi aye Ilu

Awọn ipin Oracle Ju silẹ Lẹhin Ijabọ Wiwọle Q2 Alailagbara

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Awọn ipin Oracle Ju silẹ Lẹhin Ijabọ Wiwọle Q2 Alailagbara

Shares of Oracle Corporation fell 10% before the opening bell following the release of its second fiscal quarter financial report. The software company reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, slightly beating analysts’ expectations of $1.15 per share. However, revenue came in at $12.45 billion, falling short of the expected $12.47 billion.

WestRock Moves Forward with Merger as Smurfit Kappa Shares Sink

Paper and packaging company WestRock saw a 6% increase in its shares before the bell after announcing its plans to merge with Dublin-based company Smurfit Kappa. In contrast, shares of Smurfit Kappa dropped more than 8% in response to the news.

Apple Stock Rises Ahead of iPhone Launch Event

Apple’s stock experienced a slight increase before the bell leading up to the highly anticipated iPhone launch event. The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, generated buzz and excitement among technology enthusiasts and investors alike.

Bank of America Upgrades Cintas Stock

Cintas saw a 1% rise in premarket trading after receiving a buy rating upgrade from Bank of America. This upgrade comes as the likelihood of a soft landing economic scenario increases, highlighting the positive outlook for the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Surpasses Earnings Expectations

Retail stock Casey’s General Stores experienced a 4% increase in premarket trading after exceeding earnings expectations for the recent quarter. The company reported earnings of $4.52 per share, surpassing the anticipated $3.36 per share. While revenue slightly fell short of expectations, investors were still encouraged by the positive earnings report.

Geron Receives Upgrade from Goldman Sachs

Geron, a blood cancer treatment firm, saw a 5% increase in its stock before the bell after receiving a buy rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs. The upgrade came ahead of Geron’s 2024 drug launch, which has the potential to drive significant growth in the company’s shares, with analysts predicting a potential increase of up to 70%.

awọn orisun:

- LSEG

– FactSet

- Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

