Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Imọ-ẹrọ

Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank nfunni Gbigba agbara Alailowaya ni idiyele nla kan

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank nfunni Gbigba agbara Alailowaya ni idiyele nla kan

Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

Awọn orisun: The Verge

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Imọ-ẹrọ

Iwe Mario: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Nintendo Yipada: Awọn iṣagbega wiwo pẹlu idiyele kan?

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣafihan Erogba-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 lati dinku Ipa Ayika

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Iwe Mario: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Nintendo Yipada: Awọn iṣagbega wiwo pẹlu idiyele kan?

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣafihan Erogba-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 lati dinku Ipa Ayika

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments