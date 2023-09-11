Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Imọ-ẹrọ

Baffle Inc. Fojusi lori Aabo Data lati Kun Awọn ela ni Ọja naa

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Baffle Inc. Fojusi lori Aabo Data lati Kun Awọn ela ni Ọja naa

Baffle Inc. is a company that aims to address the gaps in the data protection market by focusing on the core element of security: the data itself. While traditional security approaches have provided various angles of data protection, Baffle takes a different approach by securing data at the record level. This means that even in the event of a breach, the data remains protected through encryption or tokenization.

Historically, data protection strategies have focused on securing data at rest, particularly when data centers were vulnerable. However, with the emergence of secure cloud data centers, the threat landscape has shifted. Baffle recognized this shift and identified a gap in the protection boundary. No database vendor offered a solution to secure data in use or in memory.

Baffle’s approach also overcomes the challenges associated with traditional encryption methods, which can be cumbersome and result in operational friction. The company integrates seamlessly with data migration services like AWS Database Migration Service to ensure that data is encrypted in transit to the cloud. This end-to-end encryption process guarantees data protection from the moment it leaves the source until it arrives in the cloud.

Additionally, Baffle facilitates secure data analysis in the cloud, which is essential for organizations seeking to harness the power of their data. Cloud-based analytics tools are becoming increasingly popular, and Baffle recognizes the need to protect data during migration while allowing its analysis in the cloud. Baffle’s solution offers three transformation options: encryption, tokenization, and masking, depending on the downstream use case.

Overall, Baffle Inc. fills the gaps in the data protection market by focusing on securing the data itself. Their approach ensures that data remains protected throughout its lifecycle, including during cloud migration and analysis. With their innovative methodology, Baffle aims to provide comprehensive data security for organizations in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Source: SiliconANGLE [No URL provided]

By Mampho Brescia

jẹmọ Post

Imọ-ẹrọ

Eto Iṣowo Apple lati wakọ Titaja ni India

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Imọ-ẹrọ

Onínọmbà: Mario Iwe: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Yipada ti a royin Ifọkansi 30FPS

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Imọ-ẹrọ

Iṣafihan Titanium Tuntun iPhone 15 Pro: Fẹẹrẹfẹ ati Ti o tọ diẹ sii

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Eto Iṣowo Apple lati wakọ Titaja ni India

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Robot Oniwọn Kokoro Ti Agbara nipasẹ Awọn bugbamu Le Ra, Fo, ati Gbe Awọn ẹru nla

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Onínọmbà: Mario Iwe: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Yipada ti a royin Ifọkansi 30FPS

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Iṣafihan Titanium Tuntun iPhone 15 Pro: Fẹẹrẹfẹ ati Ti o tọ diẹ sii

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments