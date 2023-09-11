Igbesi aye Ilu

Sep 11, 2023
Six PlayStation Plus Extra Games Announced for September

A leaked list has revealed the six PlayStation Plus Extra games that will be available in September. The games were shared by reliable source billbil-kun on Dealabs. The lineup includes NieR Replicant, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and Unpacking.

NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139 is an upgraded prequel to NieR:Automata. It received positive reviews, with IGN giving it an 8/10 and praising the improved visuals and combat. The game’s story is considered to be its standout feature.

Unpacking, released in 2021, is a popular indie game that revolves around organizing items in various locations. IGN awarded it an 8/10, highlighting its simple yet satisfying puzzle gameplay and its ability to tell a poignant story about personal belongings.

These games are scheduled to be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members starting from September 19. This release marks the first batch of games following Sony’s recent price increase for all its PS Plus 12-month subscriptions worldwide.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from Sony regarding the leaked game list or its availability. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement to confirm the lineup. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: IGN (Reviewer: Wesley Yin-Poole)

