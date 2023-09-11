Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Imọ-ẹrọ

Dide ti Digital Banking ati Owo-Ṣiṣe Awọn imọran

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Dide ti Digital Banking ati Owo-Ṣiṣe Awọn imọran

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By Gabriel Botha

jẹmọ Post

Imọ-ẹrọ

Iwe Mario: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Nintendo Yipada: Awọn iṣagbega wiwo pẹlu idiyele kan?

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣafihan Erogba-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 lati dinku Ipa Ayika

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Imọ-ẹrọ

Chip Foose Hand Sketches a Mustang-ije Erongba fun SEMA

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Iwe Mario: Ilekun Ọdun Ẹgbẹrun fun Nintendo Yipada: Awọn iṣagbega wiwo pẹlu idiyele kan?

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣafihan Erogba-Neutral Apple Watch Series 9 lati dinku Ipa Ayika

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Chip Foose Hand Sketches a Mustang-ije Erongba fun SEMA

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bii o ṣe le Mu Iṣelọpọ Rẹ dara si ni Ibi Iṣẹ

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments