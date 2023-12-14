Honeybee Robotics ngbero lati Kọ Awọn ile ina Giant lori Oṣupa

Honeybee Robotics, a pioneering space technology company, is set to embark on an ambitious project to construct enormous lighthouses on the Moon. These structures, called LUNARSABER, will not only provide illumination during lunar nights but will also serve as a multi-functional hub for power storage, communications, navigation, and surveillance.

The towering LUNARSABER is projected to reach an incredible height of 330 feet (100 meters), with the potential to scale up to 650 feet (200 meters) above the lunar landscape. Equipped with solar panels, this deployable structure will integrate various systems into a single infrastructure, forming a critical component in the development of a lunar economy.

According to Kris Zacny, the vice president of Exploration Systems at Honeybee Robotics, the advantage of having the LUNARSABER situated at the south pole of the Moon is that it can always be in direct sunlight. This enables continuous power generation, making it an ideal location for such a project.

The LUNARSABER will also possess advanced features, such as cameras, communications systems, and floodlights, which will significantly aid in the exploration of the lunar surface. By strategically placing one or two of these lighthouses at the south pole, the entirety of the area can be illuminated, serving as the equivalent of a guiding light.

The initial assumption was that the polar regions of the Moon would receive perpetual sunlight, making them ideal for power generation. However, the mapping conducted by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter revealed that sustained sunlight throughout the year is not guaranteed in these regions. Rim features near the South Pole experience long lunar days due to their elevation, but not continuously.

Honeybee Robotics’ endeavor to build giant lighthouses on the Moon marks a significant milestone in lunar exploration. This project not only pushes the boundaries of scientific understanding but also opens up new possibilities for human habitation and resource utilization on our celestial neighbor.