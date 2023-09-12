Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple lati ṣafihan FineWoven Apple Watch Band bi Rirọpo Alawọ

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple lati ṣafihan FineWoven Apple Watch Band bi Rirọpo Alawọ

Apple is set to unveil a new fabric material called FineWoven that will replace leather for both iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The decision to drop leather products may be an environmentally conscious one, as leather production has a high carbon footprint. The move is expected to be officially announced during today’s event, alongside the release of the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watch models.

Previous rumors about Apple dropping leather iPhone cases have been confirmed. Instead of leather, Apple will be using a woven fabric material for the upcoming iPhone 15 cases. Reports from reliable sources such as UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu have all supported this claim. This woven-style design made from a leather alternative is expected to offer a premium alternative to leather cases.

Apple is also moving away from leather for its Apple Watch bands. In line with this, long-time Apple Watch partner Hermès has removed all mentions of the wearable and compatible bands from its website. This suggests that the shift away from leather may be quick for the Apple Watch as well.

Prototype images of the upcoming FineWoven Apple Watch bands have been leaked by a Twitter user known as Kosutami, who has a track record of obtaining prototype Apple products. These sneak previews provide a glimpse of what customers can expect from the new fabric material.

Apple’s decision to replace leather with a more sustainable option reflects the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The FineWoven material is poised to offer users a stylish and eco-friendly alternative to leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

awọn orisun:
– Twitter user Kosutami
– Social media leaks from UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu
– Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s reports
– Hermès company website removals

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Imọ-ẹrọ

Ilu Faranse gbesele awọn tita iPhone 12 Lori Awọn ifiyesi Radiation: Apple Awọn idahun

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣe afihan Tito sile Hardware Tuntun ni Iṣẹlẹ “Wonderlust”.

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Imọ-ẹrọ

Awọn ifojusi lati Oṣu Kẹsan 2023 Nintendo Direct

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

Ilu Faranse gbesele awọn tita iPhone 12 Lori Awọn ifiyesi Radiation: Apple Awọn idahun

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Ṣe afihan Tito sile Hardware Tuntun ni Iṣẹlẹ “Wonderlust”.

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Awọn ifojusi lati Oṣu Kẹsan 2023 Nintendo Direct

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Mortal Kombat 1 Awọn oṣere Wiwọle Ibẹrẹ Ijabọ FPS Stuttering ati Awọn ọran Iṣe

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments