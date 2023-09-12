Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Imọ-ẹrọ

Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 Awọn Pedal Flat: Dimu iwunilori ati Iduroṣinṣin ni idiyele Ifarada

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 Awọn Pedal Flat: Dimu iwunilori ati Iduroṣinṣin ni idiyele Ifarada

The Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals are a redesigned version of the popular Stamp range. These composite-body pedals offer excellent grip and stability, making them a top choice for mountain bike riders.

One of the standout features of the Stamp 1 V2 pedals is their ample grip, thanks to the removable metal pins. The pedals also come in small and large sizes, catering to riders with feet ranging from EU35 to EU49.

Measuring 109x109mm at their largest points, the Stamp 1 V2 pedals have a symmetrical platform with a slight concavity on the outer edge. The pedals spin on a forged chromoly steel spindle and feature two IGUS bushings for smooth operation.

With 10 removable pins per side, protruding 5mm from the pedal’s body, the Stamp 1 V2 pedals offer customizable traction. The tapered and chamfered edges of the pedals help to deflect impacts and improve durability.

The Stamp 1 V2 pedals are also fully serviceable and rebuildable, making maintenance a breeze. Although they don’t have a grease port like the higher-end Stamp 7, they are still easy to maintain for long-lasting performance.

These pedals are covered by Crankbrothers’ five-year warranty and are available in five different colors. The black, size-large test sample weighs 350g per pair, making them lightweight without sacrificing durability.

Overall, the Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals offer impressive grip and stability at an affordable price. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned rider, these pedals are a great choice for your mountain bike.

awọn orisun:

– Crankbrothers Stamp 1 V2 flat pedals
– Crankbrothers Stamp range

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Imọ-ẹrọ

Alailẹgbẹ Samusongi Agbaaiye Watch6: Ipadabọ Nostalgic pẹlu Awọn ẹya Igbegasoke

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Imọ-ẹrọ

Ọja Eto Idanimọ ika ika Aládàáṣiṣẹ Kariaye lati de $31.55 Bilionu nipasẹ 2030

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Imọ-ẹrọ

Aami Iyatọ naa: Apejuwe Farasin iPhone 15

Sep 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

News

Lancement de la Chaire de recherche en santé ti o tọ pour promouvoir la santé holistique à l'UQAC

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

AV LINK faagun 4K/60Hz HDMI Laini Ọja Extender pẹlu WUH-3MLCU Odi-Awo Extender

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Alailẹgbẹ Samusongi Agbaaiye Watch6: Ipadabọ Nostalgic pẹlu Awọn ẹya Igbegasoke

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Ọja Eto Idanimọ ika ika Aládàáṣiṣẹ Kariaye lati de $31.55 Bilionu nipasẹ 2030

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments