Apple Tu Awọn awoṣe Aṣa Aṣoju Erogba-Aiṣojuuṣe silẹ ni Igbiyanju lati Din Awọn itujade

Apple announced on Tuesday that it is introducing carbon-neutral versions of three of its Apple Watch models as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. These new models will feature a green logo on their boxes to signify their sustainability.

The majority of the emissions reduction in these watches comes from using clean electricity during the manufacturing process. Apple revealed that 300 of its suppliers have also committed to using clean energy for Apple production.

However, Apple’s transportation network, which heavily relied on planes, remained a significant source of emissions. To address this, Apple plans to transport more watches by boats, trains, and other non-air methods to reduce emissions.

For the three carbon-neutral Apple Watch models, half of the shipments by weight will be moved by non-air methods. Apple executives stated that this shift will help reduce fuel consumption and create fewer carbon emissions.

By using this transportation method, Apple aims to have lower emissions than previous watch models. For any remaining emissions, the company will purchase carbon offsets to ensure carbon neutrality.

The Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the new green logo will have significantly lower emissions compared to previous products. In particular, the new climate-friendlier aluminum Series 9 with a sport loop band will have 8.1 kg (18 lb) of emissions remaining after Apple’s changes.

Additionally, Apple is working towards using more recycled materials in its products. The new watches feature custom alloys of aluminum and titanium made from recycled materials, as well as batteries containing only recycled cobalt. Apple plans to extend these sustainable practices to more of its products in the future.

Despite the shift towards sustainability, Apple emphasized that the carbon-neutral versions of its watches will be priced the same as the standard models. The company aims to make these changes feasible and replicable for other businesses.

Awọn orisun: Reuters