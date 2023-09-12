Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Imọ-ẹrọ

Apple Announces USB-C Charging Case for AirPods Pro

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Announces USB-C Charging Case for AirPods Pro

Apple has announced that the AirPods Pro will now come with a USB-C charging case, allowing users to charge their earbuds using the same cable as their new iPhone 15. This move follows Apple’s gradual adoption of USB-C across its product line, including the Mac, iPad, iPhone, and other accessories.

Previously, Apple’s flagship earbuds used Lightning charging ports. With the transition to USB-C, users can now conveniently charge their AirPods Pro using the same cable that comes with their new iPhone 15. Additionally, Apple mentioned during the presentation that users will also be able to charge their AirPods from their iPhone.

Although the AirPods Pro are transitioning to USB-C, it is important to note that the regular AirPods and the AirPods Max headphones will not be receiving a USB-C revision at this time. However, rumors have indicated that both products could potentially be updated sometime next year.

This announcement signifies Apple’s commitment to the USB-C connector and its growing importance in the tech industry. USB-C offers numerous benefits, including faster charging speeds, improved data transfer rates, and increased compatibility with a wide range of devices.

With the USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro, Apple caters to the needs of its customers who already own or plan to purchase the new iPhone 15. This integration simplifies the charging process and eliminates the need for additional cables or adapters.

awọn orisun:

- Awọn etibebe

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Imọ-ẹrọ

WhatsApp Kọ Awọn ijabọ Iṣafihan Awọn ipolowo, Ṣe ifilọlẹ Ẹya Awọn ikanni WhatsApp

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Imọ-ẹrọ

Volvo ati Awọn oniwun Ọkọ ayọkẹlẹ Polestar lati San akoonu Nigbati o duro tabi Ngba agbara

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Imọ-ẹrọ

WhatsApp Kọ Awọn ijabọ Iṣafihan Awọn ipolowo, Ṣe ifilọlẹ Ẹya Awọn ikanni WhatsApp

Sep 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Volvo ati Awọn oniwun Ọkọ ayọkẹlẹ Polestar lati San akoonu Nigbati o duro tabi Ngba agbara

Sep 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Imọ-ẹrọ

Bose ṣafihan Laini Ultra Tuntun ti Awọn agbekọri QuietComfort

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Imudojuiwọn Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Ṣafihan Awọn anfani Igi Ọgbọn Titun Ti atilẹyin nipasẹ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Sep 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments