Experience Nostalgia with Vintage Easter Egg Mugs

If you grew up in Ireland and celebrated Easter, you are likely familiar with the mugs that used to come with your chocolate eggs. These mugs, often accompanied by Nestlé or Cadbury eggs, were far superior to the basic white cups that now fill our cupboards for their convenience. Many of us have held onto these nostalgic mugs for years.

Mick, a collector of novelty 90s Easter egg mugs, shares this sentiment. He has amassed a huge collection over the years, including mugs featuring Smarties, Jaffa Cakes, and Mars bars. Now, Mick is finally ready to part with his collection and sell them at a Pop Cup Shop located at Nick’s Coffee in Ranelagh on September 23.

Mick and his partner Betzy are experienced vintage sellers, often found at monthly flea markets in the Liberties. This time, they will be offering around 50 mugs for sale, along with a selection of carefully chosen clothing pieces from their collection. The mugs are unused and in pristine condition, ranging in price from €15 to €30 per piece. Whether you are a collector or simply yearn for a touch of nostalgia in your cupboards, these mugs are an ideal find.

When asked about his feelings towards selling the collection, Mick expressed excitement and a desire to find new homes for his beloved mugs. He believes that everyone has a favorite chocolate bar, so why not have a matching mug? Additionally, Mick couldn’t help but comment on the decline in quality of Easter egg mugs in recent years. He reminisced about the size and shape of mugs from the 90s and early 2000s, stating that the current offerings are subpar.

Indeed, the 2010s mugs are particularly disappointing. They often lack sufficient space for a full cup of tea, and the design flaws, such as the overturned lip, not only detract from their aesthetics but also pose a potential health hazard when holding hot beverages. In comparison, Mick’s collection is a testament to the superior craftsmanship of the past.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these vintage Easter egg mugs, keep in mind that they should be handwashed to ensure their longevity. The Pop Cup Shop on September 23rd is the place to be if you want to add a touch of nostalgia to your collection. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of Easter egg mug history.

