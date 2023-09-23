Bawo ni Ọpọlọ Eniyan Ṣe Ṣatunṣe si Awọn Awọ lori Awọn aye aye miiran

The human brain has an incredible ability to adapt to different light conditions, allowing us to perceive colors as “normal” even when wearing tinted sunglasses or as we age and our eyes become more yellowed. However, what would happen if we were exposed to colors in a completely unfamiliar environment, such as another planet? According to experts, our brains would likely adjust to perceive these colors as more neutral over time.

Michael Webster, a cognitive vision scientist, suggests that whatever the predominant color on another planet is, it would eventually appear gray to astronauts. For example, if humans were to travel to Mars, the Red Planet would gradually start to look browner or grayer instead of red. The Martian sky, which appears ocher to us, would begin to appear bluer to space explorers, although not the same blue as Earth’s.

However, the perception of colors on other planets would depend on the dominant colors of both the atmosphere and the landscape. The brain’s adjustment would be influenced by the relationship between the light coming through the atmosphere and the colors of the surroundings. In a scenario where an exoplanet had purple vegetation and a gold sky, the brain might adjust differently.

The brain’s response to color is not only based on hue but also on intensity. If an environment has a limited color palette, the brain becomes more attuned to subtle changes in shade. Over time, washed-out colors would be perceived as more vibrant, and vice versa.

While waiting for astronauts to adapt to a new planet, there is the possibility of creating a device that filters and adjusts the environment for them automatically. Derya Akkaynak, an engineer and oceanographer, is currently working on a computer algorithm called “Sea-thru,” which adjusts underwater images to look as though they were taken on land. By correcting the blue filtration caused by water, the algorithm offers a new perspective on underwater environments.

Although the process of adjusting to colors on an alien planet remains uncertain until humans actually visit one, experiences in the deep sea might provide an approximation. In the absence of red light, submerged depths appear yellow, creating a strange and unfamiliar visual experience.

