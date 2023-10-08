Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft NASA ti NASA Ju Awọn ayẹwo Asteroid silẹ o si bẹrẹ iṣẹ apinfunni t’okan

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft NASA ti NASA Ju Awọn ayẹwo Asteroid silẹ o si bẹrẹ iṣẹ apinfunni t’okan

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered its precious cargo of rock and dust samples from asteroid Bennu to Earth’s desert in Utah. As it bid farewell to the samples, the spacecraft captured an image of the return capsule as it headed off to another asteroid. NASA has released a black and white sequence of the capsule’s descent through Earth’s atmosphere, taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1 just after its release from the spacecraft.

The sequence of images, processed by NASA, highlights the details of the capsule and its release debris cloud while minimizing the view of Earth and the scattered sunlight. In a photo taken just before its release, the sample return capsule can be seen still attached to the spacecraft’s instrument deck. However, in a subsequent image, the capsule appears completely charred from its journey through Earth’s atmosphere, indicating a successful parachute-assisted landing.

The OSIRIS-REx mission started in 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in 2018. After spending two years observing the space rock and collecting a sample from its surface in October 2020, the spacecraft bid farewell to Bennu and began its journey back to Earth. The recent disassembly of the sample canister has revealed an unexpected abundance of debris from Bennu, suggesting that OSIRIS-REx collected more than initially anticipated.

While the samples are being analyzed by scientists, the spacecraft itself is already embarking on its next mission. It is now set to explore asteroid Apophis, leading to the renaming of the mission as OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer). This continued exploration of asteroids will provide valuable insights into the origins and composition of these celestial bodies, furthering our understanding of the solar system.

awọn orisun:
- NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona / Lockheed Martin
– NASA/Keegan Barber

By Gabriel Botha

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

O padanu

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn onimo ijinlẹ sayensi Wa Omi Pupọ ati Erogba ni Ayẹwo Asteroid, Imọran Atilẹyin ti Awọn ipilẹṣẹ Igbesi aye

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments