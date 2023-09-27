Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Ifiranṣẹ Awọn ero ISRO si Venus, Awọn ẹru isanwo ti ni idagbasoke tẹlẹ

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
Ifiranṣẹ Awọn ero ISRO si Venus, Awọn ẹru isanwo ti ni idagbasoke tẹlẹ

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already in the works during the meeting of the Indian National Science Academy. Somanath revealed that the necessary payloads have already been developed for the future mission.

Venus, known as Earth’s closest planetary neighbor, has long been an intriguing subject for scientists. Its thick atmosphere, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth, presents challenges for exploration. The surface of Venus remains largely unknown, as its dense atmosphere makes it difficult to penetrate.

Exploring Venus could provide valuable insights into the field of space science, as well as potentially answer questions about the evolution of habitable planets. Somanath highlighted the possibility that Earth itself could one day resemble Venus, with drastic changes in its characteristics over thousands of years.

India’s space agency, ISRO, has been making significant strides in space technology and exploration. In recent years, it has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and the AstroSat astronomical pursuit. These achievements have solidified India’s position as a global frontrunner in the space sector.

The mission to Venus is another ambitious endeavor for ISRO. While ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter have provided valuable data about the planet in the past, ISRO’s mission aims to further deepen our understanding of Venus and its composition.

awọn orisun:
– Ajo Iwadi Oju-aye Ilu India (ISRO)
– Indian National Science Academy

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Science

Iṣẹ Euclid dojukọ Awọn italaya Imọ-ẹrọ ṣugbọn o wa ni ireti

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Awotẹlẹ Giant Magellan Giant De Ilestone ni Iṣẹ iṣelọpọ Digi akọkọ

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Oloye Alafo ti Ilu India Ko ni ifarabalẹ nipasẹ Ipari Ipari Oṣupa ti o han gbangba

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Science

Iṣẹ Euclid dojukọ Awọn italaya Imọ-ẹrọ ṣugbọn o wa ni ireti

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Awotẹlẹ Giant Magellan Giant De Ilestone ni Iṣẹ iṣelọpọ Digi akọkọ

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Oloye Alafo ti Ilu India Ko ni ifarabalẹ nipasẹ Ipari Ipari Oṣupa ti o han gbangba

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Spacecraft Gba Apeere lati Asteroid Bennu, Ti tan imọlẹ lori Awọn ipilẹṣẹ Aye

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments