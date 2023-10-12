Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

NASA sun siwaju awọn ọna Space nitori ISS Coolant Leak

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
NASA sun siwaju awọn ọna Space nitori ISS Coolant Leak

NASA flight controllers have decided to postpone two spacewalks as they review data related to a recent radiator coolant leak on the Russian side of the International Space Station (ISS). The first spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 12, and the second spacewalk planned for October 20, will be rescheduled at a later date.

The coolant leak occurred on October 9 in the backup radiator of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. However, NASA assured that the primary radiator on Nauka is still functioning properly and providing full cooling to the module without affecting the crew or space station operations. External camera views have shown only residual coolant droplets.

The backup radiator was delivered to the ISS in 2010 on the Rassvet module during the STS-132 space shuttle mission. It was intended for use with the Nauka module, which was launched in July 2021 and had the component installed in April of this year.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to have cosmonauts take photos of the radiator during the next scheduled Russian segment-based spacewalk on October 25. The goal is to identify the cause of the leak and determine if the device can be repaired in the future.

The decision to postpone the spacewalks is a precautionary measure while NASA and Roscosmos investigate the coolant leak and ensure the safety of the astronauts and the integrity of the space station. New dates for the spacewalks will be announced once the review process is complete.

Awọn orisun: NASA, Roscosmos

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A galactic alabapade

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A galactic alabapade

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Iṣẹ apinfunni oorun akọkọ ti India Aditya-L1 lati de aaye Lagrange ni Oṣu Kini

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments