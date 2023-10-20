Researchers behind a recent study published in the journal Nature have found evidence that the Earth’s core could be leaking. The study focused on ancient lava flows from Baffin Island in Canada’s Arctic Archipelago, which contained the highest ratios of helium-3, helium-4, and another rare isotope ever discovered in terrestrial volcanic rocks.

Awọn ipele giga ti helium-3 daba pe awọn ṣiṣan lava ti wa lati inu jinlẹ laarin mojuto Earth. Botilẹjẹpe ilana gangan fun bii jijo yii ṣe waye ko ṣiyemọ, ile-itumọ kan wa ti itopase iye awọn eroja to ṣọwọn, gẹgẹ bi helium-3, le yọ jade lati inu aarin ati rin irin-ajo lọ si oju ilẹ.

Wiwa yii kọ lori imọ iṣaaju pe helium-3 wa ni awọn apata Baffin Island. Sibẹsibẹ, awọn oniwadi fẹ lati pinnu iye ti awọn ipele ti o ga julọ ti a fiwe si awọn ijabọ iṣaaju, ni atilẹyin siwaju si iṣeeṣe ti jijo mojuto.

O da, jijo yii ko han pe o lewu lọwọlọwọ. Awọn oniwadi ti pinnu pe ko si awọn atomu helium-3 ti o wa ninu awọn apata lati jẹ irokeke ewu, ati pe niwọn igba ti helium-3 jẹ gaasi ọlọla, kii ṣe ibaraenisepo kemikali pẹlu awọn eroja miiran. Ni afikun, agbegbe nibiti awọn ṣiṣan lava de Baffin Island jẹ jijinna pupọ, ti o dinku eewu ti ifihan eniyan.

The discovery of a potential leak in the Earth’s core raises intriguing questions about our understanding of the planet’s inner workings. Further research will be needed to unravel the mystery surrounding this phenomenon and determine its implications for the Earth’s core.

