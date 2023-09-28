Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Awòràwọ̀ àti Àwọn Awòràwọ̀ méjì Padà sí Ilẹ̀ Ayé Lẹ́yìn Ọdún Igbasilẹ-Kikan ni Space

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
Awòràwọ̀ àti Àwọn Awòràwọ̀ méjì Padà sí Ilẹ̀ Ayé Lẹ́yìn Ọdún Igbasilẹ-Kikan ni Space

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have successfully returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record holder, Mark Vande Hei. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule that was sent up as a replacement after their original spacecraft lost coolant due to a collision with space debris.

The mission was meant to last 180 days but ended up being extended to 371 days. Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Vande Hei, while Russia still holds the overall record of 437 days for the longest spaceflight. The replacement Soyuz capsule was launched in February after Russian engineers discovered a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. Concerns about overheating led to the decision to return the capsule empty.

The astronauts’ replacements arrived on the International Space Station nearly two weeks ago, and the three returning crew members experienced intense forces of gravity during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Recovery crews were on standby to retrieve them once they landed on Kazakhstan’s barren steppes.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, expressed during a news conference his anticipation of greeting his wife and children and how the psychological aspect of spending a year in space was more challenging than he had initially expected. NASA currently has no plans for future yearlong missions, so Rubio’s record may stand for some time.

Orisun: The Associated Press

awọn orisun:
– The àsàyàn Tẹ

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Science

India ni Aṣeyọri Ṣe Ilẹ-Ọnà Nitosi Ọpa Guusu Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

China lati ṣe ifilọlẹ Queqiao-2 lati ṣe atilẹyin Awọn ibaraẹnisọrọ Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Patch Wearable tuntun fun Abojuto Glukosi Tesiwaju

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

O padanu

Science

India ni Aṣeyọri Ṣe Ilẹ-Ọnà Nitosi Ọpa Guusu Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

China lati ṣe ifilọlẹ Queqiao-2 lati ṣe atilẹyin Awọn ibaraẹnisọrọ Lunar

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Patch Wearable tuntun fun Abojuto Glukosi Tesiwaju

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Sensọ Electrokemika Irọrun Giga Giga ati Iduroṣinṣin fun Ṣiṣawari Biomarker

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments