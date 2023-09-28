The solar system is filled with evidence of violent collisions and meteor impacts. However, on Earth, these signs are often rare and obscured. Unlike the Moon or Mercury, Earth’s craters have been erased by natural processes such as wind, water, and plate tectonics. Some craters are subducted into the Earth’s crust, while others remain hidden under ice sheets, bodies of water, or layers of sediment. This has made it difficult to detect and study craters on our planet until recently.

Scientists have developed several methods to identify and confirm the presence of craters. One of the most reliable indicators is the presence of shocked quartz, which is a type of rock that shows evidence of sudden pressure increase, typically caused by an impact event. Another telltale sign is the formation of shatter cones, cone-shaped features that are only found in impact sites. Additionally, the discovery of high-pressure polymorphs, microscopic grains of rocks with a modified crystal structure, further confirms the presence of a crater.

Despite the challenges, researchers have managed to uncover numerous hidden meteor craters on Earth. Here are some notable examples:

1. The Hiawatha Glacier Impact Crater: Concealed beneath a kilometer of ice in northwest Greenland, this 31-kilometer-diameter crater remained undiscovered until 2018. The impact is believed to have occurred approximately 58 million years ago and is the northernmost known crater.

2. The Chesapeake Bay Meteor Crater: Hidden beneath hundreds of meters of sediment, this massive meteor crater was found in 1983. The impact, which took place about 35 million years ago, created tsunamis that reached Europe and influenced the formation of Chesapeake Bay.

3. The Sudbury Basin: Formed 1.8 billion years ago in Ontario, Canada, this eroded crater is one of the largest impact sites on Earth. The impact resulted from a comet and caused molten rock to rise from the mantle into the basin, with ejecta scattered worldwide.

4. Chicxulub, the Dinosaur Killer: The Chicxulub impact crater, located off the coast of Mexico, was caused by the asteroid responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs. This 180-kilometer-diameter basin was discovered a decade after scientists identified an extraterrestrial material layer, confirming the impact’s connection to the mass extinction event.

5. Nadir: Buried under almost half a kilometer of sediment, this crater near the Nadir seamount off the coast of West Africa was discovered in 2020. It formed around the same time as the Chicxulub impact and raises questions about the occurrence of multiple asteroid impacts.

6. Yilan Crater: Found in China’s forests in 2021, Yilan Crater is the partial remains of a fairly recent impact, estimated to have occurred around 46,000 to 53,000 years ago. It is currently the largest known crater less than 100,000 years old.

7. A Meteoric Wine: In the south of France, a 200-meter-wide depression houses a winery named “Domaine du Météore.” While initially thought to be a joke, it is believed to be the result of a meteor impact.

Research into hidden meteor craters provides valuable insights into Earth’s history of cosmic bombardment. These discoveries highlight the dynamism of our planet and the significant role that impacts have played in shaping its surface and ecosystems.

