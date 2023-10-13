SpaceX CEO Elon Musk provided an update on the Starship rocket at the International Astronautical Congress. Musk confirmed that SpaceX has addressed all the necessary corrections required by regulators for a second flight attempt. The next launch will involve “hot staging,” where the upper stage engines will ignite before separation. This is a new test for SpaceX. Musk considers this to be the riskiest part of the flight, but if successful, he believes there is a decent chance of reaching orbit.

Musk also mentioned future plans for Starship, including the possibility of an uncrewed landing on Mars in four years. Additionally, NASA has contracted SpaceX to land astronauts on the moon using Starship in 2025 or 2026.

FCC Fines DISH for Negligence Regarding Space Debris

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has fined satellite TV provider DISH $150,000 for failure to properly deorbit one of its defunct satellites. This move highlights the FCC’s commitment to enforcing space debris rules and ensuring that satellite operators take responsibility for their space junk.

Space debris poses a significant risk to operational spacecraft, and NASA has been exploring various methods to remove this clutter from Earth’s orbit. The FCC’s fine serves as a breakthrough settlement, demonstrating the agency’s strong enforcement authority in regard to space debris.

PLD Space Launches First Private Rocket in Europe

Spanish company PLD Space successfully launched its reusable rocket, MIURA 1, marking the first time a private company has built and launched a rocket in Europe. The test flight lasted 5 minutes, with the rocket reaching an altitude of 28 miles before landing in the Atlantic Ocean as planned.

This milestone has positioned Spain’s research and development in space transportation at the forefront. The success of the MIURA 1 test flight will allow PLD Space to further develop the rocket and work on MIURA 5, a larger system designed for satellite deployment. The company aims to accelerate technological advancement in rocket development.

Awọn asọye:

Starship: The largest rocket in history developed by SpaceX.

The largest rocket in history developed by SpaceX. Hot staging: A rocket staging technique where the upper stage engines are ignited before separation.

A rocket staging technique where the upper stage engines are ignited before separation. Space debris: Defunct satellites, rocket parts, and other fragments in Earth’s orbit that pose a risk to operational spacecraft.

Defunct satellites, rocket parts, and other fragments in Earth’s orbit that pose a risk to operational spacecraft. Deorbit: The process of safely bringing a satellite back to Earth’s atmosphere to burn up upon re-entry.

awọn orisun:

SpaceX Starship Update by Elon Musk: SpaceX and Elon Musk’s announcements at the International Astronautical Congress.

FCC Fines DISH for Negligence Regarding Space Debris: FCC’s enforcement action against satellite TV provider DISH.

PLD Space Launches First Private Rocket in Europe: Successful launch of the MIURA 1 rocket by PLD Space.