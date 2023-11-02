In a groundbreaking first encounter, NASA’s Lucy mission recently zoomed past Dinkinesh, a small space rock located in the main asteroid belt. However, what scientists originally believed to be a singular asteroid turned out to be a binary system, adding an unexpected twist to the mission.

Keith Noll, Lucy project scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, expressed excitement about the discovery, stating, “The fact that it is two makes it even more exciting.” This binary system bears similarities to the near-Earth asteroid binary Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos, which NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission observed in 2022. Nevertheless, there are intriguing differences that researchers will investigate further.

Lucy, launched in October 2021, aims to explore Trojan asteroids, celestial bodies that orbit around Jupiter. By studying these relics from the early solar system, NASA hopes to gain insight into the formation and evolution of our cosmic neighborhood.

Although Dinkinesh is not a Trojan asteroid, the flyby served as a crucial test for Lucy’s terminal tracking system. The spacecraft successfully autonomously tracked the asteroid during the high-speed encounter, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness. Tom Kennedy, a mission guidance and navigation engineer at Lockheed Martin, described the series of images captured during the flyby as “awesome,” emphasizing that the system performed exceptionally well.

Aside from testing the tracking system, Lucy also gathered valuable data about Dinkinesh. Initial estimates indicate that the larger asteroid is approximately 0.5 miles (790 meters) across at its widest point, while the smaller one measures around 0.15 miles (220 meters) in width. However, scientists still await more data to refine these estimates.

Following its encounter with Dinkinesh, Lucy will return to Earth for a gravitational assist that will propel it toward its next destination, the main belt asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson. This upcoming flyby is scheduled for 2025, and Lucy’s ultimate mission includes exploring the Jupiter Trojans, with the first rendezvous expected in 2027.

The addition of Dinkinesh to the mission’s target list has increased the total asteroid count from seven to eleven, leaving Hal Levison, the principal investigator of the mission, in awe. “Dinkinesh really did live up to its name; this is marvelous,” Levison noted. The unexpected discovery of a binary system has elevated the scientific significance of Lucy’s mission, promising more thrilling revelations in the future.

FAQ

The Lucy mission, launched by NASA in October 2021, aims to study Trojan asteroids, which are space rocks that orbit around Jupiter and are remnants of the early solar system.

What did the encounter with Dinkinesh reveal?

The encounter with Dinkinesh, initially believed to be a single asteroid, revealed that it is actually a binary system composed of two asteroids orbiting each other.

How does Lucy track asteroids during flybys?

Lucy utilizes a terminal tracking system that allows the spacecraft to autonomously track asteroids during high-speed flybys, such as the encounter with Dinkinesh.

What will be Lucy’s next target?

After its encounter with Dinkinesh, Lucy will return to Earth for a gravitational assist, which will propel it towards its next target, the main belt asteroid 52246 Donaldjohanson.

When will Lucy reach the Jupiter Trojans?

Lucy is expected to reach the Jupiter Trojans, a collection of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit, in 2027, following a series of flybys and scientific observations.