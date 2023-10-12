Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Ṣeto lati ṣe ifilọlẹ Iṣẹ apinfunni Psyche ti NASA

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Ṣeto lati ṣe ifilọlẹ Iṣẹ apinfunni Psyche ti NASA

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to launch its first-ever NASA mission tomorrow, October 13th. The launch was initially planned for October 12th but was delayed by a day due to bad weather conditions. If all goes according to plan, the Psyche asteroid mission will take off at 10:19 a.m. EDT.

The Falcon Heavy is comprised of three strapped-together first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System. Since its debut, the Falcon Heavy has been launched a total of seven times, with its most recent launch occurring in July of this year. Despite its previous successful missions, the upcoming launch will mark the first time the Falcon Heavy is carrying a payload for NASA.

The Psyche mission aims to investigate the metallic asteroid of the same name, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet. This mission will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system and the process of planet formation.

The Psyche probe is scheduled to reach the asteroid in 2029 and study it from orbit for at least 26 months. Its findings will contribute to our understanding of planetary compositions and the formation of celestial bodies.

Currently, there is a 50% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. The mission has daily launch opportunities until October 25th.

Awọn orisun: NASA, SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

jẹmọ Post

Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A galactic alabapade

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: A galactic alabapade

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Iṣẹ apinfunni oorun akọkọ ti India Aditya-L1 lati de aaye Lagrange ni Oṣu Kini

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments