Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Oṣupa ikore ni kikun ti ntan ni Kathmandu, Nepal

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
Oṣupa ikore ni kikun ti ntan ni Kathmandu, Nepal

The recent full harvest moon on Friday, September 29, lit up the skies over Kathmandu, Nepal, in a breathtaking spectacle. This particular full moon was special, as it marked the last of four consecutive supermoons, according to NASA.

A stunning time-lapse video captured the full moon shining bright, displaying its awe-inspiring beauty. The footage was recorded using a phone with the Celestron AstroMaster 90EQ refractor telescope.

The significance of the full harvest moon dates back to a time when electricity was not readily available. Farmers eagerly awaited its arrival as it provided them with additional time to gather their crops before the first frost of the season. This allowed them to ensure a successful harvest and avoid any potential damage caused by the cold weather.

The term “supermoon” refers to a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth. This occurs when the moon is at its closest point to our planet in its elliptical orbit.

As recorded history shows, humans have always been captivated by the moon’s celestial beauty and have bestowed it with various cultural and symbolic meanings. The sight of a full moon often evokes a sense of wonder and awe, reminding us of the vastness and mystery of the universe.

awọn orisun:
– NASA
– Ìtàn

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Science

Ọna Tuntun fun Agbara-Ṣiṣe Urea Ṣiṣejade Awari

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Imọ-ẹrọ Iṣẹ-iṣe Atijọ Ṣe iwuri Ọna Tuntun si Imudara Iṣe Iṣe Awọn Ilana Irin-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Pataki ti Ṣiṣakoṣo Awọn ayanfẹ Kuki fun Iriri Wẹẹbu Ti ara ẹni

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

O padanu

Science

Ọna Tuntun fun Agbara-Ṣiṣe Urea Ṣiṣejade Awari

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Imọ-ẹrọ Iṣẹ-iṣe Atijọ Ṣe iwuri Ọna Tuntun si Imudara Iṣe Iṣe Awọn Ilana Irin-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Pataki ti Ṣiṣakoṣo Awọn ayanfẹ Kuki fun Iriri Wẹẹbu Ti ara ẹni

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Awọn oniwadi South Korea ṣe atako Awọn Ipinnu Idaro Ijọba si Isuna Iwadi

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments