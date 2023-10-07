Ikẹkọ Tuntun Tan Imọlẹ lori Awọn irawọ Ibẹrẹ ni Agbaye

A recent study has offered a possible explanation for the existence of massive and mature galaxies during the early stages of the universe. Scientists have long been puzzled by the discovery of galaxies dating back to the enigmatic epoch known as cosmic dawn, as they were much larger and more developed than expected.

Using sophisticated computer simulations, researchers modeled the evolution of these early galaxies. They found that star formation in these galaxies occurred in intermittent bursts rather than at a steady rate. This discovery suggests that these galaxies may have been relatively small but appeared to be larger due to periods of intense star formation.

The researchers explained that measuring the brightness of these early galaxies is easier than determining their actual size and mass. Photons, or particles of light, can be directly detected and counted, allowing astronomers to accurately gauge their brightness. This deceptive brightness gives the impression of significant mass, even if the galaxies are relatively small.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which began operations last year, has played a crucial role in this research. It detected about 10 times more very bright galaxies from cosmic dawn than anticipated, challenging the standard model of cosmology. According to the standard model, there should not be many massive galaxies during cosmic dawn.

The new study’s simulations, part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) research project, focused on a phenomenon called “bursty star formation.” Instead of forming stars at a constant rate, the early galaxies experienced fluctuating periods of star formation activity. This variability in star formation drove large variations in their brightness.

The researchers propose that these bursts of star formation occur in smaller galaxies due to the formation of a batch of large stars, which explode as supernovas after a few million years. These explosions eject gas into space, providing the ingredients for another burst of star formation. However, the stronger gravitational effects in larger galaxies prevent such bursts, leading to more steady star formation.

The study’s findings do not require a revision of the standard cosmological model, providing a solution to the mystery of early massive galaxies without challenging existing theories. The researchers hope that the James Webb Space Telescope will continue to provide further insights into the universe and expand our understanding of its early history.

awọn orisun:

– Study: Astrophysical Journal Letters

– Image: NASA