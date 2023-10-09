Igbesi aye Ilu

Iji oorun ti o tobi julọ ni Itan Awari Nipasẹ Igi Pine Atijọ

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Researchers have discovered the largest solar storm in Earth’s history through the examination of an ancient pine tree in the French Alps. The study, published in the journal of Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions, presents evidence of a significant spike in radiocarbon levels approximately 14,300 years ago, attributed to this newly identified solar storm. This event is estimated to be twice the size of previously discovered solar storms, known as the Miyake Events, which occurred in 993 AD and 774 AD.

The international research team measured radiocarbon levels in ancient trees from the southern French Alps. By analyzing the rings in the tree trunks, referred to as “subfossils,” they were able to identify major environmental changes and gather valuable insights into the past. The tree rings of a Scots pine indicated a notable spike in radiocarbon levels around 14,300 years ago. To verify the association with a significant solar storm, the scientists compared this sample with one taken from ice cores in Greenland.

Radiocarbon is continuously produced through chain reactions, including those caused by extreme solar events such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections. This study’s lead author, Edouard Bard, explains that these events can create short-term bursts of energetic particles, resulting in substantial spikes in radiocarbon.

Understanding past solar storms is vital for predicting future events and mitigating potential risks. If a solar storm of this magnitude were to occur today, it would have catastrophic consequences for modern society, potentially causing disruption to telecommunications, satellites, and electricity grids. The largest recorded solar storm in human history, the Carrington Event in 1859, already caused significant disturbances.

However, the solar storm discovered from approximately 14,300 years ago far surpasses previous events in size. Scientists remain uncertain about the causes, frequency, and predictability of these extreme solar storms. But by comprehending their potential magnitude, researchers can better anticipate and prepare for such events.

This groundbreaking discovery highlights the importance of studying Earth’s history through radiocarbon analysis. Developing a precise understanding of the past plays a crucial role in accurately predicting and mitigating future risks. While there is still much to learn, each new discovery in the field generates not only answers but also new questions for further exploration.

