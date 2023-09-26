Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

NASA Capsule Lailewu Nfi Asteroid Ayẹwo si Aginju Utah

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
NASA Capsule Lailewu Nfi Asteroid Ayẹwo si Aginju Utah

A NASA space capsule successfully landed in the Utah desert, carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule, released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had previously passed close to Earth, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City.

The capsule, shaped like a gumdrop, parachuted into the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling through Earth’s atmosphere. The sample collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed by scientists to gain insights into the composition and history of the asteroid.

Meanwhile, the United States Space Force has been considering the establishment of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises in space. General Chance Saltzman, the chief of space operations, stated that direct communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be beneficial in de-escalating tensions. However, engagement between the two countries has not yet taken place to establish such a hotline.

The landing of the NASA capsule marks a significant achievement in space exploration, as the retrieved asteroid sample provides valuable data for scientific research. The establishment of a potential hotline between the United States Space Force and China aims to enhance cooperation and prevent potential conflicts in space activities.

awọn orisun:
– Current Science News Briefs (Reuters)

By Robert Andrew

jẹmọ Post

Science

Ilọsiwaju ninu Iwadi Awọn Eya Parun: RNA atijọ ti awọn ọgọọgọrun-ọdun-ọgbẹ lati Apeere Tiger Tasmanian

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Ibapade ti o sunmọ pẹlu Earth

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ile-iṣẹ Ilẹ-ilẹ ni Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Colorado Boulder ni ifọkansi lati Ṣe ilọsiwaju asọtẹlẹ Oju-ojo Alafo

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

O padanu

Science

Ilọsiwaju ninu Iwadi Awọn Eya Parun: RNA atijọ ti awọn ọgọọgọrun-ọdun-ọgbẹ lati Apeere Tiger Tasmanian

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Ibapade ti o sunmọ pẹlu Earth

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ile-iṣẹ Ilẹ-ilẹ ni Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Colorado Boulder ni ifọkansi lati Ṣe ilọsiwaju asọtẹlẹ Oju-ojo Alafo

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn onimọ-jinlẹ Neuros Figagbaga Lori Ilana Alaye Iṣọkan

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments