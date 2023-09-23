Silk Spider Synthesized nipasẹ Genetically títúnṣe Silkworms, Bypassing Spiders

Scientists have successfully bypassed spiders in the production of spider silk by genetically modifying silkworms using CRISPR-Cas9. Spider silk is known for its remarkable mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength, ductility, toughness, and adhesiveness. This advancement in materials science opens up various possibilities, including the development of more durable and comfortable clothing, new types of bulletproof armor, and biomedical applications.

Spider silk production by spiders is limited to specific purposes. Therefore, researchers sought to find a more compliant source of spider silk. Golden retrievers might come to mind as a possibility, but researchers in China opted for silkworms due to several essential reasons. The genetically modified silkworms produce spider silk, making them ideal silk producers.

Osiris-Rex Spacecraft to Deliver Asteroid Sample to Earth

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft is set to deliver a sample from the 101955 Bennu asteroid to Earth. The spacecraft, after covering a distance of 4 billion miles, successfully collected a half-pound of space rubble from Bennu through a parachute-dropped sample capsule. This mission aims to provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system.

Bennu is considered a potentially hazardous object and part of the Apollo group of Earth-crossing carbonaceous asteroids. There is a small chance of it impacting Earth between 2178 and 2290. By studying the sample, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the solar system’s history.

Bright Coloration in Primates Serves Social Communication Purposes

While mammals typically exhibit more muted colors, there are exceptions among primates. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol suggests that bright coloration in some primates serves as a form of social communication within species that do not have good color vision. This bright coloration conveys information related to fertility and social hierarchy.

Previously, it was believed that bright coloration in mammals corresponded to enhanced color vision. However, this study challenges that assumption and provides new insights regarding the use of color in primate social communication.

Reconsidering Economic Growth: Degrowth and Agrowth

As climate change poses challenges to the global economy and human survival, policymakers have advocated for “green growth” as a solution. This concept suggests that it is possible to achieve economic growth while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability. However, a growing number of academics express skepticism towards this approach.

Instead, some academics propose alternative paradigms. One such paradigm is “degrowth,” which advocates for a planned reduction in material consumption. Another perspective is “agrowth,” which emphasizes sustainability without focusing solely on GDP growth. These alternative approaches aim to address the environmental and social consequences of traditional economic growth models.

Hungrier Supermassive Black Holes: Quicker Matter Consumption

Recent research from Northwestern University suggests that supermassive black holes may consume surrounding matter more rapidly than previously thought. These black holes twist the surrounding space-time, causing the accretion disk to shred into inner and outer rings. As the inner ring is devoured, the outer disk replenishes the consumed matter, resulting in a continuous process.

This finding challenges the existing models that suggest a much longer consumption process. If the theory is correct, a complete cycle of matter consumption takes months, instead of the hundreds of years previously estimated.

