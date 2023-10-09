Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Module Alaaye Ilu Rọsia lori Ibusọ Oju-aye Kariaye N jiya Eto Itutu agbaiye

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Module Alaaye Ilu Rọsia lori Ibusọ Oju-aye Kariaye N jiya Eto Itutu agbaiye

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Awọn orisun: Roscosmos, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Mampho Brescia

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

O padanu

Science

Awọn iji oorun: Irokeke si Imọ-ẹrọ Modern ati Awọn amayederun

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn oruka Igi Atijọ Ṣafihan Iji Irun Apanirun ti o le ni ipa lori ọlaju Loni

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ọkọ ofurufu NASA Ingenuity Mars Ṣeto Gbigbasilẹ Iyara Tuntun lori Ọkọ ofurufu 62nd

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn onimo ijinlẹ sayensi Wa Omi Pupọ ati Erogba ni Ayẹwo Asteroid, Imọran Atilẹyin ti Awọn ipilẹṣẹ Igbesi aye

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments