Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Awọn onimo ijinlẹ sayensi Fa RNA jade lati Tiger Tasmanian Parun, Igbega Awọn ireti fun Ajinde Awọn Eya

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 26, 2023
Awọn onimo ijinlẹ sayensi Fa RNA jade lati Tiger Tasmanian Parun, Igbega Awọn ireti fun Ajinde Awọn Eya

Scientists from Stockholm University have successfully extracted and sequenced RNA from an extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger. This groundbreaking achievement opens the door to the possibility of resurrecting animals that were once thought to be lost forever.

Professor Love Dalen, a leading expert in evolutionary genomics, stated that this is the first time RNA has been recovered from an extinct species. He believes that this discovery is a significant step towards the potential resurrection of extinct species in the future.

The research team was able to extract RNA molecules from a well-preserved 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen that resided at the Museum of Natural History in Sweden. By reconstructing the skin and skeletal muscle RNA, they gained valuable insights into the genetic information of this extinct animal.

RNA, a crucial molecule in gene expression, carries genetic information from the genome to the rest of the cell. Understanding the location and function of genes, as well as their regulation in different tissues, is essential for the potential resurrection of extinct animals.

The Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, was a carnivorous marsupial that became extinct when the last known living individual died in captivity in 1936. By analyzing the RNA from this preserved specimen, scientists are unlocking valuable information about this lost species.

While the resurrection of extinct animals is still a complex process that requires extensive knowledge of DNA and genetic manipulation, the ability to extract RNA from extinct species is a significant breakthrough. It offers hope for future efforts to revive other extinct creatures and restore biodiversity.

awọn orisun:
– Stockholm University researchers
– AFP

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Science

Ilọsiwaju ninu Iwadi Awọn Eya Parun: RNA atijọ ti awọn ọgọọgọrun-ọdun-ọgbẹ lati Apeere Tiger Tasmanian

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Ibapade ti o sunmọ pẹlu Earth

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ile-iṣẹ Ilẹ-ilẹ ni Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Colorado Boulder ni ifọkansi lati Ṣe ilọsiwaju asọtẹlẹ Oju-ojo Alafo

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

O padanu

Science

Ilọsiwaju ninu Iwadi Awọn Eya Parun: RNA atijọ ti awọn ọgọọgọrun-ọdun-ọgbẹ lati Apeere Tiger Tasmanian

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Ibapade ti o sunmọ pẹlu Earth

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ile-iṣẹ Ilẹ-ilẹ ni Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Colorado Boulder ni ifọkansi lati Ṣe ilọsiwaju asọtẹlẹ Oju-ojo Alafo

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Awọn onimọ-jinlẹ Neuros Figagbaga Lori Ilana Alaye Iṣọkan

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments