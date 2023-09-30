DNA Remnants of Ancient Turtle Discovered

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers have found remnants of DNA in the fossilized remains of a sea turtle dating back 6 million years. This discovery marks a rare instance of genetic material being identified in such ancient vertebrate fossils. The fossil, excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, contains well-preserved bone cells called osteocytes, providing valuable insights into the turtle’s genetic makeup.

While the fossil is partially complete, with a relatively intact shell, the rest of the skeleton is missing. Estimates suggest that the turtle would have been around 30 cm long during its lifetime. The genetic analysis of these ancient DNA remnants revealed a close relation to today’s Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles.

India’s Space Agency Embraces Social Media and Partnerships

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been making significant strides to transform itself into a more approachable and inclusive organization. The agency’s recent Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon, garnered over 8 million viewers on its YouTube live-stream – a record for the platform. This accomplishment not only showcased India’s prowess in low-cost space engineering and science but also highlighted ISRO’s efforts to engage with the public through social media.

According to various insiders, including current and former employees, as well as industry experts, ISRO’s focus on building a strong online presence and fostering partnerships has contributed to its evolving image. By making space exploration events accessible to millions, ISRO aims to inspire and educate the public about the wonders of the cosmos.

Japan’s Lunar Mission Delayed

Japanese lunar transport startup ispace inc announced that it would postpone its future moon landing mission by a year, pushing it to 2026. The decision is attributed to the need for better preparation for a commission by NASA, the United States’ space agency, as well as to address delays in component supply. Earlier this year, ispace’s first lunar landing attempt, the Hakuto-R Mission 1, failed due to an altitude miscalculation. Reports suggest that the mission’s failure was preceded by months of corporate turmoil.

With the rescheduled mission, ispace strives to overcome the setbacks it faced and deliver a successful lunar landing. The collaboration with NASA not only signifies the company’s ambition for lunar exploration but also creates opportunities to benefit from NASA’s expertise and resources.

