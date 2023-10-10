Oluwadi Ile-ẹkọ giga Ṣe Idagbasoke Awọn ilana lati Yipada CO2 ati Glycerol sinu Awọn Ohun elo Fikun-iye

A researcher at the University of Alberta has developed innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. The procedures have the potential to be scaled up for industry-level viability and offer significant advancements in sustainability. Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, who conducted the research to earn her Ph.D. in bioresource technology and food engineering, states, “We’ve broken a barrier in terms of improving difficult conversion processes and making them more efficient.”

CO2 is a contributor to climate change, but it can also be converted into valuable chemicals such as methanol. Methanol has various industrial applications, including automotive, electronic, clothing, and pharmaceutical industries. It can also be used for hydrogen storage. However, one of the major challenges in converting CO2 into methanol is the water byproduct, which deactivates the catalyst needed for the transformation.

Herrero successfully developed a process in the lab to prepare a stable catalyst using nanotechnology. This catalyst is able to repel water, making the conversion less energy-intensive. Once scaled up, this process could allow for the direct utilization of large amounts of captured CO2 and enable liquid hydrogen storage.

In addition to CO2, glycerol also holds potential as a valuable material. Glycerol is a byproduct of biodiesel production but is expensive to purify for industrial use. Herrero developed a patented process to convert crude glycerol into monomers, which are important in creating polymers with various uses. These biopolymers have proven to be effective in consolidating tailings and improving water recovery, addressing a major challenge faced by the oilsands industry.

The research also highlighted the sustainability benefits of using microwave technology for heating compared to conventional methods. The use of microwaves was shown to be more than 16 times less energy-intensive. This process is currently being utilized by a biorefining company in Edmonton to produce chemicals more efficiently.

Overall, the research results offer promising benefits for the energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives and creating value-added products from CO2 and glycerol, these processes offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

– ACS Applied elo & Ni wiwo (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c00183

– University of Alberta