Awọn onimo ijinlẹ sayensi ṣe awari Igara olu ti o dinku Majele ti Patulin ninu Awọn eso

Scientists from Japan have made an important breakthrough in understanding how to reduce the toxicity of patulin, a harmful mycotoxin, in fruits. Patulin is produced by fungi commonly found in damaged fruits such as apples, pears, and grapes. It poses serious health risks to humans, animals, and plants, including DNA damage, immunosuppression, and an increased risk of cancer.

The researchers conducted a study to identify microorganisms that could help mitigate patulin toxicity. They screened 510 soil samples for microorganisms that could thrive in the presence of patulin. They then used high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to determine which microorganisms were most effective in breaking down patulin into less harmful substances. They identified a filamentous fungal strain called Acremonium sp. or “TUS-MM1” that showed promise.

Further experiments revealed that the TUS-MM1 strain transformed absorbed patulin into desoxypatulinic acid, a compound that is less toxic than patulin. The researchers also found that secretions from TUS-MM1 cells were able to transform patulin into other molecules that were significantly less toxic. Chemical analysis showed that a thermally stable and highly reactive compound was the main agent responsible for transforming patulin outside the cells.

This discovery provides crucial insights into the degradation mechanisms of patulin in nature and can pave the way for new ways to control its toxicity in food supplies. It may lead to the development of biocontrol methods to reduce patulin levels in fruits and fruit-based products. By understanding how microorganisms can degrade patulin, scientists can potentially improve food safety and protect consumers from the harmful effects of this mycotoxin.

It is important to note that patulin contamination in food is a global concern, and many countries have imposed restrictions on its levels, especially in baby foods. While treatment options for patulin toxicity exist, prevention through effective control measures is preferable. Further research is needed to fully understand the potential of microorganisms like the TUS-MM1 strain in reducing patulin toxicity and ensuring the safety of our food supply.

Orisun:

– Tokyo University of Science (TUS)