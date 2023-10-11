Igbesi aye Ilu

SpaceX Kede New Starlink Taara si Cell Service

SpaceX has unveiled a new page on its Starlink website, introducing its upcoming cell service powered by its satellite network. The ‘Starlink Direct to Cell’ page promises users “seamless access to text, voice, and data for LTE phones across the globe.” The company plans to roll out text capabilities in 2024, followed by voice and data capabilities in 2025. Additionally, support for the Internet of Things (IoT) may also be available by 2025.

One notable feature of the direct-to-cell system is its compatibility with existing LTE phones, requiring no hardware, firmware, or special apps. The technology will utilize an advanced eNodeB modem, acting as a cellphone tower in space. This would enable network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.

PCMag reports that Starlink’s new webpage builds upon its existing plans to offer service alongside U.S. carrier T-Mobile. However, legal clearance from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and cooperation with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) would be necessary before SpaceX can formally launch the service in both countries.

In Canada, telecom provider Rogers has already announced its partnership with SpaceX to provide access to emergency services, including 911, in areas without traditional connectivity. The rollout of this capability by Rogers is slated for 2024, aligning with the timeline indicated on Starlink’s website.

With this new initiative, SpaceX aims to compete with other satellite cell service providers, such as Globalstar, which powers Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Sources: Starlink, PCMag

