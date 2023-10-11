Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Alberta Ṣe Idagbasoke Awọn ọna Innovative lati Yipada CO2 ati Glycerol sinu Awọn Ohun elo Fikun-iye

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Ile-ẹkọ giga ti Alberta Ṣe Idagbasoke Awọn ọna Innovative lati Yipada CO2 ati Glycerol sinu Awọn Ohun elo Fikun-iye

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

jẹmọ Post

Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Iṣẹ apinfunni oorun akọkọ ti India Aditya-L1 lati de aaye Lagrange ni Oṣu Kini

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

O padanu

Science

Awọn ohun ti o wa ni isalẹ Ẹsẹ wa: Iduroṣinṣin Rock Fihan Nipasẹ Awọn ilana Acoustic

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, Aṣáájú-ọ̀nà Ìwádìí Ìbímọ, Kú ní ẹni ọdún 95

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Iṣẹ apinfunni oorun akọkọ ti India Aditya-L1 lati de aaye Lagrange ni Oṣu Kini

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ọdọmọkunrin Astronomer gba idan ti oorun oṣupa

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments