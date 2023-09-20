Igbesi aye Ilu

Ṣiṣii Awọn Imọ-ẹrọ Tuntun ati Agbara AI

Science

Iṣẹ NASA OSIRIS-REx Pada si Aye pẹlu Asteroid Bennu Awọn ayẹwo

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 20, 2023
Iṣẹ NASA OSIRIS-REx Pada si Aye pẹlu Asteroid Bennu Awọn ayẹwo

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to return to Earth on September 24, 2023, after a seven-year journey in space. The mission, officially known as Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, was launched in 2016 with the goal of studying the asteroid Bennu, which has a potential impact date of September 24, 2182.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft flew past Earth in 2017 and touched down on Bennu in 2020, successfully collecting rocky material from the sample site named Nightingale. The collected sample was stored in the Sample Return Capsule for the return journey to Earth. On May 10, 2021, the spacecraft bid farewell to Bennu and began its journey back home.

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that was discovered in 1999. It is classified as a B-type asteroid, which means it has a dark surface and is spectrally blue. The asteroid is considered to be an ancient relic of the solar system and is believed to have experienced little geological change since its formation. It is estimated to have a low density, suggesting it is a loose collection of rocks.

According to experts, Bennu has a 1 in 2,700 chance of striking Earth on September 24, 2182. This potential cataclysmic event is one of the reasons why NASA chose Bennu as the target for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

The spacecraft will reach Earth through a high-speed entry into the atmosphere, followed by the deployment of parachutes to slow it down. Once the sample is delivered, the spacecraft will embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX and head towards an encounter with asteroid Apophis in 2029.

awọn orisun:

– The Teligirafu

– NASA

